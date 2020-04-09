Apple CEO to raise COVID-19 issues in a virtual, enterprise-level meeting later this month

Apple CEO Tim Cook is holding a company-level virtual meeting for employees later this month to ask questions about work-from-home measures introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple sent a notice to employees on Wednesday to advise them about the plan.

He asked questions to submit questions by the end of Saturday and encouraged workers to share their experiences of the work done by the Covid-19 epidemic due to a disruption to everyday life. The specific date of the meeting has not yet been announced.

Apple last week informed employees that its retail stores in the U.S. will close by early May, and Apple employees will be working from home in the meantime.

In Santa Clara County, where Apple Park, the Infinite Loop and many other corporate offices and retail stores are located, there is a shelter in place that will remain in effect until May 3rd.

The order prevents all non-essential businesses from being open and requires employees to work from home. Apple Corporate Offices can only be reopened until the order is canceled.

Apple will continue to review its flexible working arrangements, taking into account the latest guidance from local governments and public health experts.

In an earlier note to employees, Apple stated that it pays particular attention to giving parents flexibility in adjusting the schedule as needed, as many children are no longer able to attend school.