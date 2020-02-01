Apple Closes 42 Retail Stores in China Due to Coronavirus

Apple Closes 42 Retail Stores in China Due to Coronavirus

Apple is closing its 42 retail stores in China, as well as other corporate sites, for at least eight days due to the spread of the coronavirus, the iPhone maker said on Saturday.

