Apple Closes 42 Retail Stores in China Due to Coronavirus

Apple is closing its 42 retail stores in China, as well as other corporate sites, for at least eight days due to the spread of the coronavirus, the iPhone maker said on Saturday.

“Our thoughts are with those most immediately affected by the coronavirus and those who work tirelessly to study and contain it,” said Apple.

“As a precaution, and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we are closing all of our offices, stores and contact centers in mainland China until February 9.”

Apple has said that its online stores will remain open and that it hopes to reopen its stores “as soon as possible”.

Similar disruptions are happening across the country, freezing parts of the technology supply chain and creating uncertainty. As of Saturday, the virus had infected nearly 12,000 people in China – more than the world total of the Sars virus – of which 259 had died.

The factories that produce the iPhone, managed by Hon Hai Precision Industry of Taiwan, better known as Foxconn, are not affected by this decision. On Thursday, the company saw its biggest drop in share prices in almost 20 years.

Apple called the move voluntary, but at the start of the week Tesla announced that its production plant in Shanghai would shutdown for 1.5 weeks due to a “factory shutdown required by the government.”

Six Chinese provinces had previously ordered that return to work after the Lunar New Year be delayed by one week until February 10 for all industries except essential.

Apple released solid holiday quarter results on Tuesday, but released “wider than usual” revenue forecasts for global sales to reflect “the uncertainty surrounding the recent public health situation in China”.

CEO Tim Cook said “one store has been closed” while “many” have “reduced hours”.

Cook also said Apple has suppliers in the Wuhan area and that the company “is working on mitigation plans to compensate for any expected production losses.”

In accordance with government mandates, he said that some factories were scheduled to open in late January after the opening of the Chinese New Year on February 10. “And we have attempted to account for this delayed start-up across our wider range of [revenues].”

Apple, which employs around 10,000 people in China, said they would all be paid normally, but declined to give further details on what the temporary closings would mean in terms of lost income.

