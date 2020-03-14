Apple closes all retail stores

Tech giant Apple has closed all of its stores outside China within days of announcing the reopening of its Chinese retail stores.

In a message to tech giant Apple Newsroom, Apple announced that it would close all stores outside China shortly after reopening all its stores in the country. In a post at the News Hall, Apple stated:

First of all, I want to acknowledge Apple’s family in Greater China. Although the rate of infections has dropped dramatically, we know that the effects of COVID-19 are still strongly felt. I want to express my deep gratitude to our China team for their determination and spirit. From now on, all of our stores in Greater China have reopened. I would also like to thank our operations and partners team for their outstanding efforts in restoring our supply chain. What we have learned together has helped us develop best practices that greatly help our overall response.

One of these lessons is that the most effective way to minimize the risk of virus transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance. As rates of new infections continue to grow elsewhere, we are taking extra steps to protect our members and teams.

We will close all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. Our online stores are open at www.apple.com or you can download the Apple Store app from the App Store. For support and support, customers can visit support.apple.com. I want to thank our extraordinary Retail teams for their dedication to enriching our customers’ lives. We are all so grateful.

Some have criticized Apple’s decision, such as Kyle Bass, Hayman’s investment officials, who said that Tim Cook had “sold his soul to the evil of the Chinese communist party.” The tweet below can be seen below:

“Outside of the biggest China” ?! @tim_cook has sold his soul to the evil of the Chinese communist party. Brilliant to market the 1.4 billion people, but negligible to encourage and participate in mass human rights violations. #applenews #Apple #HumanRightsViolations #sellout https://t.co/7T1tEslHgp

– yleKyle Bass😷 (@Jkylebass) March 14, 2020

Yesterday, Breitbart News reported that Apple had reopened its stores in China after closing them last month following the outbreak of Wuhan’s coronavirus. The company has since reopened them and final stores resumed normal business on Friday.

The closure of stores took into account Apple’s announcement last month that the coronavirus would have an impact on its quarterly revenue. Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the time that he was confident that China was controlling the outbreak.

Breitbart News recently reported that e-commerce platform Shopify recently ordered its 5,000 employees in 11 different countries to work from home, following the steps of Facebook, Google, Twitter and several other technology companies that have sent employees home. hers as Wuhan’s coronavirus spreads A source known with Shopify told Business Insider that the firm provides employees with a standard to pay for any office equipment they may need to work remotely.

