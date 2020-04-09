Apple COVID-19 application features provide access to government guidelines and self-care tips

Apple today introduced new features in the COVID-19 filter application, designed to help people find their way around and take the right steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Version 2.0 of the application adds a feature to the ability to select a residence that includes specific guidelines from the state health department and provides tips for maintaining physical and mental health.

Apple has also updated the accompanying COVID-19 website to provide the same information to users.

With the new status feature, users can choose their status, which will be directed to the coronavirus policies offered by the state health department, and the information and guidance available will vary from place to place. In California, for example, Apple directs the user to covid19.ca.gov, which provides dosage and warnings, warning symptoms, emotional health resources, financial aid information, and more.

The update provides a number of self-care tips for both the app and the site: such as staying hydrated, 30 minutes of exercise a day, getting proper sleep, pausing for fun and relaxing activities, stimulating the brain through books, puzzles or painting, chatting and logging.

It provides shopping tips such as buying goods for two weeks at a time, stocking long-term groceries, buying extra household items, and taking precautions such as wearing gloves and washing shopping carts.

At the Apple website and app, you’ll find tips on working from home, creating a household emergency plan, and what to do if you’re sick.

Apple, in collaboration with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Working Group, and FEMA, designed the COVID-19 application and website. In addition to the features introduced today, the tools provided by Apple will allow users to ask a series of questions about risk factors, recent exposure, and symptoms to get CDC recommendations on what to do next.

The filter tool is available to anyone 18 years of age or older in the United States. The information provided in COVID-19 and on the Website will not be shared with Apple, the CDC or other government agencies.