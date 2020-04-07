Apple donates $ 10 million to “One World: Together at Home” to support WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Foundation

Lady Gaga co-directed the phrase “One World: Together at Home” with the World Health Organization and the global citizen to raise money to combat the ongoing pandemic, and Apple is donating money to the cause.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the donation in a video shared on YouTube, starring Jimmy Fallon. Lady Gaga called Apple’s $ 10 million donation “quite large.”

In the video, Jimmy Fallon and Lady Gaga FaceTime Cook, who confirm Apple’s plans to donate to the initiative. Gaga says tech companies have already raised more than $ 35 million in front of the special amount.

“One World: Together at Home” begins on Saturday, April 18, at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 AM Eastern Time. It will be available on major cable networks and will serve as a live broadcast from Apple, Amazon, FaceBook, YouTube and many more. The funds raised before and during the event will support the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin and John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

Apple has purchased and donated more than 20 million N95 masks to healthcare professionals. Its design, engineering, operation and packaging teams are working to design, manufacture and deliver millions of face shields for healthcare workers.

