Apple’s vice president of environmental, political and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson, took part in the Twitch program in the Earth Day Live series today, where she spoke about Apple’s environmental efforts.

Jackson started by talking a little bit about his background and what motivated him to promote the environment and join the EPA before taking on his current role at Apple.

Before I went to Apple, I headed the Environmental Protection Agency under President Obama. But long before I was an 8-year-old girl who saw in New Orleans that my neighbors were struggling with a disease caused by chemical plants in our backyard. A girl who wrote a letter to President Nixon in 1970 urging her to do something to protect human health and the environment. In the same year, we celebrated Earth Day in the United States for the very first time. And by the end of 1970, the EPA had officially opened its doors.

At the time, I didn’t know I was going to move on to the EPA and one day lead it, but I knew that my concern for the planet was centered on human health. Communities, families, people who deserve a healthy place to live, drink clean water and breathe clean air.

Jackson explained that every individual, business and organization needs to take action to tackle climate change. “Policy is one solution, innovation is another,” he said before plunging into Apple’s environmental efforts.

As Apple has said several times in the past, all of its facilities around the world run on renewable energy and have a program to help suppliers transition to 100 percent renewable energy. Apple places great emphasis on the use of recycled materials in products, with the ultimate goal of a closed-loop supply chain that relies solely on recycled materials and does not require the mine.

Jackson embraced his appearance with an inspiring message for upcoming and future environmentalists.

On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we are very proud, we can hope, and we can achieve much more. Today’s eight-year-olds face even greater challenges, but they know a thing or two about the urgent work ahead of us and that the health of our planet and our neighbors is a reason to fight.

Jackson’s full appearance can be viewed on Twitch. To celebrate Earth Day, Apple is highlighting Earth Day-related apps in the App Store, but as stores close, there’s no retail decoration and no Apple Watch activity badge.

[JacksonToTranslate] Lisa Jackson [t] Apple Environment [t] Earth Day