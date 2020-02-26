[apple-faces-shareholder-vote-around-chinese-application-removal-procedures]



February 26, 2020

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) – Apple Inc’s shareholders on Wednesday will vote on a proposal significant of its moves to remove apps at the ask for of the Chinese governing administration and contacting on the Apple iphone maker to report whether it has “publicly fully commited to respect independence of expression as a human right.”

The proposal is one particular of six that will face a vote at the company’s once-a-year shareholder meeting at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The shareholder proposal on flexibility of expression focuses on Apple’s 2017 elimination of digital private network apps https://www.reuters.com/post/us-china-apple-vpn/apple-suggests-it-is-getting rid of-vpn-solutions-from-china-application-shop-idUSKBN1AE0BQ from its Application Retail outlet in China. Such apps permit end users to bypass China’s so-named “Great Firewall” aimed at proscribing accessibility to overseas web pages.

Apple opposes the proposal, saying it presently presents comprehensive information and facts about when it will take down apps at the ask for of governments all over the world and that it follows the laws in countries in which it operates.

“[W]hile we may well disagree with selected selections at periods, we do not feel it would be in the most effective interests of our end users to basically abandon marketplaces, which would depart individuals with much less alternatives and much less privateness protections,” Apple claimed in its opposition.

Proxy advisory corporations Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Expert services both equally advise votes in favor the evaluate, according to stories from them noticed by Reuters.

Apple shareholders have voted down human legal rights actions relevant to China in the earlier. They defeated a 2018 proposal https://www.reuters.com/posting/us-apple-shareholders/apple-ceo-downplays-specific-dividend-at-shareholder-conference-idUSKCN1FX2GA that urged Apple to generate a human legal rights panel to oversee problems this kind of as place of work problems and censorship in China, with 94.four % of shareholders voting versus it.

Shareholders will also vote on a proposal to allow shareholders to nominate more than 1 director to Apple’s board and no matter whether to tie government compensation to environmental sustainability metrics. Apple opposes both equally proposals.

