Apple, Google adapt smartphone to track virus outbreaks

Apple and Google have launched a significant joint effort to leverage smartphone technology to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new software that the company plans to add to the phone uses Bluetooth wireless technology to make it easier to track people who may have been infected with a coronavirus carrier. The idea is to help national and local governments deploy a so-called “contact tracking” app that can run on both iPhone and Android phones.

This technology works by utilizing short-range Bluetooth signals. Using Apple-Google technology, the contact tracking app collects records of other calls approached. Such data can be used to alert others who may have been infected with a known carrier of the novel coronavirus, but the phone owner can install the app and exchange data with public health authorities. Only if you agree to share.

Software developers have already created such apps in countries including Singapore and China to stop the pandemic. In Europe, the Czech Republic states that it will release such an app after Easter. The UK, Germany and Italy have also developed their own tracking tools.

Privacy and civil liberties activists warn that governments need to design such apps so they cannot be abused in tracking citizens. Apple and Google said in a rare joint announcement that user privacy and security were incorporated into the design of the plan.

This technology can be used in the United States for a short time in the absence of extensive testing of new coronaviruses that remain restricted after production problems or limited federal government coordination of test production and distribution. Could serve as a strategic gap. “This is not a substitute for more extensive testing, it will be more accurate,” said Tiffany Li, a visiting law professor at Boston University studying privacy and technology. . “But the tests are obviously very scarce.”

Li suggested that Bluetooth signal tracking would protect privacy and allow central authorities to access information over other options such as GPS and cell tower-based location data. But she said that it could still lead to many false warnings—for example, if someone is wearing full protective clothing or is in an adjacent apartment and is physically close to the infected person.

Pam Dixon, Executive Director of the World Privacy Forum, said in conversation with Apple’s senior director of global privacy, Jane Holbas, he was convinced that the initiative would protect the privacy of people. She said confidential information would remain on individual phones in encrypted form, and alerts would be processed by public health agencies rather than technology companies.

“I think they have solved some of the really big problems,” Dickson said, saying that the system can be turned off when it is no longer needed. “The government does not intend to have positive identity information for those tests.”

President Donald Trump asked about the efforts of Google and Apple in their daily news briefings, but said they were “ very interesting, ” but “ many are worried about it from a human freedom perspective. ” Expressed concern. Let’s look at it. “

Security experts point out that technology alone cannot effectively track and identify those who may have been infected with a COVID-19 carrier. They say that such efforts require other tools and a team of public health workers to find people in the physical world. In South Korea and China, such efforts include the use of credit cards and public transport records.

Generally, epidemiologists say that contact tracking is ineffective without widely available tests. In the Czech Republic, the plan is to have soldiers conduct tests. Medical students are trained in staff call centers to notify people at high risk of infection. The Czech app uses both Bluetooth technology and geolocation data from wireless carriers and banks to create a “ memory map ” that tracks the movements of infected people, from five to five positive tests. Identify others approached in 10 days.

It is desirable to quickly isolate potentially affected people so that the virus is contained and restrictions on movement are relaxed. The app is based on the popular mobile location mapping app used by 1 in 10 of 10 million Czechs.

Given the great need for effective contact tracking-a tool that epidemiologists have long used to contain outbreaks of infections-Google and Apple will deploy changes in two phases. In May, we will release software to support public health apps for both Android and iOS smartphones. In the coming months, we will incorporate this feature directly into the underlying phone operating system.

On Friday, the companies released a preliminary technical specification for the initiative, calling it “Privacy Contact Tracking.”

___

AP correspondent Karel Janissek contributed from Prague. Deb Riechmann donated from Washington.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Top Business Headline