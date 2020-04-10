Apple, Google adapt smartphone to track virus outbreaks

Apple and Google have launched a significant joint effort to leverage smartphone technology to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new software that the company plans to add to the phone uses Bluetooth wireless technology to make it easier to track people who may have been infected with a coronavirus carrier. The idea is to help governments deploy so-called “contact tracking” apps that run on both iPhone and Android phones.

Software developers have already created such apps in countries including Singapore and China to stop the pandemic. In Europe, the Czech Republic states that it will release such an app this month. The UK, Germany and Italy are among other countries developing such apps.

Privacy and civil liberties activists warn that governments need to design such apps so they cannot be abused in tracking citizens. According to Apple and Google plans, user privacy and security are built into the plan’s design.

Security experts say that technology alone cannot effectively track and identify those who may have been infected with a COVID-19 carrier. They say that such an approach requires other tools and a team of public health workers to track people in the physical world. In South Korea and China, such efforts include the use of credit cards and public transport records.

Given the great need for effective contact tracking-a tool that epidemiologists have long used to contain the outbreak of infectious diseases-companies deploy change in two phases. Initially, in May, public health officials will release software that can release apps for both Android and iOS phones. In the coming months, we will incorporate this feature directly into the underlying operating system.

On Friday, the companies released a preliminary technical specification for the initiative, calling it “Privacy Contact Tracking.”

