Apple, Google to harass phones to track coronavirus infections

Apple and Google have launched a major joint effort to increase smartphone technology to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

New software companies are planning to add to the phone would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track down people who have been infected with coronary heart disease. The idea is to help national or regional governments roll out apps for so-called “sketch contacts” that will run on iPhones and Android phones alike.

The technology works by harnessing short-range Bluetooth signals. Using the Apple-Google technology, contact-tracing apps would pick up a record of other phones with which they came in closer. This data can be used to alert others who might be infected by known carriers of novel coronaviruses, although only in cases where the phone’s owners have installed the apps and agreed to share data with public health authorities.

Software developers have already created these apps in countries including Singapore and China to try to win the pandemic. In Europe, the Czech Republic says it will release such an app after Easter. Britain, Germany and Italy are also developing their own sketching tools.

Activists on privacy and civil liberties have warned that such apps must be designed so that governments cannot abuse them to track citizens. Apple and Google said in a bizarre common announcement that user privacy and security are baked into the design of their plans.

The technology could serve as a stopgap in the absence of widespread testing for the novel coronavirus, which in the United States remains limited after production problems and limited federal coordination of test production and distribution. “It’s not a replacement for just having the test spread widely, which could be more accurate,” said Tiffany Li, a visiting law professor at Boston University who studies privacy and technology. “But clearly we have a huge shortage of tests.”

It suggests that Bluetooth signal tracking protects privacy better than the use of other options such as GPS or cell-tower location-based data, which would allow authorized centralized access to the information. But it can still lead to many error alerts, he said – for example, if someone was in full protective gear or in an adjacent apartment while physically locked in by an infected person.

Pam Dixon, executive director of the World Privacy Forum, said a conversation with Apple’s former director of global privacy, Jane Horvath, assured her that the initiative would protect people’s privacy. Sensitive information will remain on individual phones in encrypted form and alerts will be handled by public health agencies, not the technology companies, he said.

“I think they’ve taken care of some of those really big issues,” Dixon says, noting companies say they can shut down the system when it’s no longer needed. “The government will not have the identity information of those who test positive.”

Asked about Google-Apple’s efforts in its daily news briefing, President Donald Trump called it “very interesting,” but expressed concern that “many people worry about it in terms of someone’s freedom. We’ll take a look at that . “

Social Security experts note that technology alone cannot effectively track and identify people who have been infected by COVID-19 carriers. These efforts will require other tools and teams of public health workers to find people in the physical world, they say. In South Korea and China, these efforts have included the use of credit cards and public-transit records.

In general, epidemiologists say eye contact will not be effective without widely available testing. In the Czech Republic, the plan is to test soldiers; Medical students are trained in staff call centers to alert people at high risk of infection. The Czech app will use both Bluetooth technology and geolocation data wireless carriers and banks to create “memory cards” that trace the movement of infected people to identify others they came in closer to and in the previous five to ten days test positive.

The hope is to quickly isolate those who may be affected by the virus and include restrictions on relaxed movement. The app is built on a popular cell-mapping app used by one in ten Czechs, who number 10 million.

Given the great need for effective contact-tracing – a tool epidemiologists have long worked to have infectious disease outbreaks – Google and Apple will roll out the changes in two phases. In May, software will be released that will support public health apps for both Android and iOS phones. In the coming months, this functionality will also be built directly into the phone’s underlying operating system.

Today, companies release preliminary technical specifications for this effort, called “Privacy-Preserving Contact Tracing.”