Apple, Google to take advantage of COVID-19 infection detection phones

Apple and Google have launched a large joint effort to leverage smartphone technology to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new software that companies plan to add to the phones would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track down people who may have been infected with coronaviruses. The idea is to help national governments to implement apps for the so-called “contact traceability” that will be performed on both iPhone and Android phones.

The technology works by exploiting short-range Bluetooth signals. Using Apple-Google technology, contact tracking apps would have collected a log of other phones with which they came in close proximity. This data can be used to warn others that they may have been infected by known carriers of the new coronavirus, even if only in cases where the owners of the phones have installed the apps and have agreed to share the data with public health authorities.

Software developers have already created such apps in countries including Singapore and China to try to contain the pandemic. In Europe, the Czech Republic says it will release this app this month. Great Britain, Germany and Italy are also developing their own tracking tools.

Privacy and civil liberties activists have warned that these apps must be designed so that governments cannot abuse them to track down their citizens. The Apple and Google plan said in a joint announcement that user privacy and security are integrated into the design of their plan.

The technology could serve as a brake in the absence of widespread tests for the new coronavirus, which in the United States remains limited after production problems and limited federal coordination of test production and distribution.

On Monday, a healthcare professional uses the phone at Toronto General Hospital. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

“It’s not a substitute for just having widespread tests, which would be more accurate,” said Tiffany Li, a Boston University law professor who studies privacy and technology. “But clearly we have a huge shortage of tests.”

Li suggested that Bluetooth signal tracking better protect privacy than using other options such as GPS or cell-based location data, which would allow centralized authorities to access information. But it could still lead to numerous erroneous warnings, for example, if someone was wearing full protective gear or in an adjacent apartment while physically near an infected person.

Pam Dixon, executive director of the World Privacy Forum, said that a conversation with Jane Horvath, Apple’s senior director for global privacy, assured her that the initiative will protect people’s privacy. Sensitive information will remain on individual phones in encrypted form and alerts will be handled by public health agencies, not technology companies, he said.

“I think they dealt with some of the really big problems,” Dixon said, noting that companies say they can shut down the system when it’s no longer needed. “The government will have no information on the identity of those who have tested positive.”

When asked about the Google-Apple effort in his daily briefing, United States President Donald Trump called it “very interesting”, but expressed concern that “many people care about a person’s freedom.”

Security experts also note that technology alone cannot track down and effectively identify people who may have been infected with COVID-19 vectors. Such efforts will require other tools and teams of public health professionals to track people in the physical world, they say. In South Korea and China, these efforts included the use of credit cards and documents relating to public transport.

WATCH | How Taiwan is fighting COVID-19 with public health measures, big data:

Despite being so close to the epidemic of the epidemic in China, with a combination of rapid public health measures and big data, Taiwan reports fewer than 80 COVID-19 cases. 02:01

In general, epidemiologists say that contact traceability will not be effective without widely available tests. In the Czech Republic, the plan calls for soldiers to perform tests; medical students were trained in call center staff to alert people at high risk of infection. The Czech app will use both Bluetooth technology and geolocation data from couriers and wireless banks to create “memory maps” that track the movement of infected people to identify other people with whom they came in close proximity in the five to ten days before that were positive.

The hope is to quickly isolate people who might be affected so that the virus can be contained and restrictions on loose movements. The app is based on a popular mobile location mapping app used by one in ten Czechs, who count 10 million.

Given the great need for effective contact traceability – a tool that epidemiologists have long used to contain infectious disease epidemics – companies will implement their changes in two stages. In the first, they will release software in May that allows public health authorities to release apps for Android and iOS phones. In the coming months, they will also create this functionality directly in the underlying operating systems.

On Friday, the companies released preliminary technical specifications for the effort, which they called “Tracking contacts that preserve privacy.”