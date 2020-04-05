Apple has donated more than 20 million masks to healthcare professionals, producing face shields with suppliers

Apple CEO Tim Cook today shared a video message updating the company’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

Cook says Apple is already procuring more than 20 million masks, which it donates to healthcare professionals around the world. Apple is working with governments to ensure that masks are donated to the places most in need.

Cook added that Apple’s design, engineering, operation and packaging team is working with suppliers to design, manufacture and deliver the face shield for healthcare workers. Apple plans to donate one million face shields by the end of the week, followed by an additional one million shields per week. Cook says assembling the face shields takes less than two minutes.

Adjustable face shields can be packaged flat, allowing each box to fit 100. Shipments will initially go to facilities in the U.S., but Apple plans to distribute them globally later.

Apple recently handed over its first batch of face shields to Kaiser healthcare facilities in Santa Clara Valley and said the feedback was very positive.

