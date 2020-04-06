Apple has donated over 20 million masks, also working on custom face shields: Tim Cook – tech

Apple President Tim Cook earlier today updated the company’s progress in delivering medical equipment to hospitals. Cook said Apple has acquired over 20 million masks globally through its supply chain so far. Apple is also working on custom face shields for medical work.

Cook made the announcement with a video that expired within two minutes on Twitter. This update comes after Cook announced that Apple will donate millions of masks to healthcare professionals in the US and Europe. Cook also highlighted the company’s work on developing customized health care product protectors.

Apple is committed to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We have now acquired over 20 million masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operation and packaging teams also work with suppliers to design, manufacture and deliver protective armor for medical professionals. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

“Our design, engineering, operation and packaging teams also work with suppliers to design, manufacture and deliver protective armor for medical professionals,” Cook said.

Apple has already sent the first batch of these face shields to Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara, California. Cook also mentioned that the response of medical professionals to these face shields is incredible.

“Our first week last week was delivered to the Kaiser Hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley, and the feedback from the doctors was very positive. These packages are flat, 100 per box. Each shield assembles in less than two minutes and is fully adjustable. We source materials and manufacturing in the US and China, ”Cook said.

The iPhone maker plans to ship millions of armor to hospitals by the end of the week. He also hopes to continue delivering one million face shields a week.

Apple also launched its Covid-19 discovery app and website in partnership with CDC, the White House Coronavirus Working Group and FEMA. Apple has also updated Siri to respond to coronavirus queries like “How do I know if I have coronavirus?” Siri also provides users with access to resources from the CDC and assists users in downloading telehealth applications.

