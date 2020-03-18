Apple has updated the MacBook Air with a Magic keyboard, priced at Rs 92,900 – tech

Apple unveiled the updated MacBook Air in India on Wednesday. Priced at Rs 92,900, the new MacBook Air will soon be ready for pre-orders and will be available in stores from next week. Apple has also updated the Mac Mini with more storage capacity. Apple’s new 256GB Mac Mini is now available for Rs 74,900 The 512GB model is priced at Rs 105,900.

Apple’s new MacBook Air comes with a new Magic Keyboard. “The redesigned scissor mechanism provides a 1mm wrench for a comfortable and stable key feel, while the new inverted” T “arrangement of arrows makes it easier to find without looking down,” the company says on its website.

It has a 13-inch retina, Touch ID and runs on macOS Catalina. With the latest tenth-generation Intel Core processors up to 1.2 GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8 GHz, it is said that the Apple MacBook Air delivers twice as fast performance as its predecessor. It is said that Intel’s Iris Plus Graphics delivers up to 80% faster graphics performance.

The new MacBook Air comes with built-in continuity features to support iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

The Apple MacBook Air comes with 256 storage locations (for the base model). Supports up to 2TB SSDs. The company says its storage capacity has doubled from previous generation models. Apple’s new privacy laptop also features an Apple T2 Security Chip. The chip is also responsible for the security of Touch ID data.

The new device features a three micron array for better audio quality during voice / video calls. There are also stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience. It has a Thunderbolt 3 port for faster data transfer. The new MacBook Air comes with support for up to 6K external display.

“From the students and consumers who buy the first computer to the customers who want to upgrade, everyone loves the Mac and especially the MacBook Air. Today we’re giving it a major update, with twice as fast performance, a new Magic Keyboard, dual storage, a new lower price of 9.2900, “said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director for Mac and iPad Product Marketing. “With its stunning, slim and lightweight design, glossy Retina display, all-day battery life and the power and ease of use of macOS, the MacBook Air is the world’s best consumer laptops.”

