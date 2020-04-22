Apple iPhone, iPad are vulnerable to hackers due to flaws in email application

Apple plans to release a patch after cybersecurity firm ZecOps discovers a vulnerability that could allow hackers to exploit the iPhone, a device used by hundreds of millions of people.

San Francisco-based ZecOps discovered two “exploitable vulnerabilities” in Apple’s email app, warning the company that released the beta update this month. The company has confirmed that a complete update is coming soon to fix the bug.

Zec Avraham, founder and CEO of ZecOps, said the vulnerability could be exploited if a specially crafted email opened by the iPhone or iPad was opened in the email app. .

According to its Wednesday report, ZecOps is “highly confident” that the flaw might have been used in an attack performed by “advanced threat operators.” Among the victims were “individuals from Fortune 500 organizations in North America,” “executives in Japanese careers,” and “European journalists,” the report said.

According to ZecOps, this vulnerability may have been exploited by attackers since January 2018. The bug was revealed when Apple issued a beta update, and attackers are “ more likely to attack as many devices as possible using the time until the patch is available, ” ZecOps predicts in a report doing.

ZecOps reports that users can protect themselves by applying a beta patch or bypassing the email app and temporarily switching to an alternative that is not affected by the bug.

