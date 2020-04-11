Apple iPhone SE 2 launches April 15: Expected price, specifications and features – tech

The Apple iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 is one of the most talked about phones in recent weeks. The new cheap iPhone was first introduced on March 31st, then moved to April 3rd, and is now due on April 15th. The iPhone SE 2 has also been leaked multiple times with its specifications and design almost fully revealed.

The final nickname has not been settled yet, as conflicting reports suggest both the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 9. But we know this will be a cheap iPhone and other Apple. It will succeed the 2016 SE SE which was filled with a premium model but with a date design. As for the iPhone SE 2, here’s everything you can expect.

iPhone 9 Update 👀

Following an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for its April release.

Indicative dates:

– April 15 announcement

– Shipments on April 22nd

Please note: we are in the midst of a pandemic and things could change.

Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

Price

Price will be the highlight of this iPhone, as it will cost less than is usual with the iPhone. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 2 will be available at a starting price of $ 399 (Rs 30,400). That’s the same price the iPhone SE launched in 2016, and Apple could opt for the same price this time around.

To shape

There was a lot of leaks and highlights highlighting the design of the iPhone 9. It will feature a date design similar to the iPhone 8. Apple will also include a Touch ID button on the iPhone 9, meaning there is no Face ID for this iPhone. The color options for the iPhone 9 are said to be silver, gray and gold.

Glasses

Coming to an important bit, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to launch on the A13 Bionic chipset. This is the same chipset that powers the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE 2 is also expected to pack 3GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options. In front of the iPhone 2, it will have a 4.7-inch screen that will most likely be an LCD screen.

