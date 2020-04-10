Apple is adding the 2018 Raft mini mini models to the Refurb Store

Apple recently introduced several 2018 Mac mini models to the U.S. online refurbishment business, potentially offering hundreds of dollars in savings to customers in a variety of configurations.

Last month, Apple upgraded the ‌Mac mini‌, but the only change was that standard configurations come with twice the storage capacity at the same price.

Prior to that, the Apple 2018 ‌Mac mini‌ update arrived without an update after more than four years. So if you’re in the ‌Mac mini‌ market, you might want to check out the refurb shop first.

For example, a refurbished ‌Mac mini‌ with a 3.0 GHz 6-core Intel Core i5, 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage is available for $ 1,099, charging twice as much RAM at the same price as the base 2019 model, which otherwise it offers the same specifications. . Doubling the memory for the 2019 base configuration will cost $ 200 per payment, so that’s a big savings.

Elsewhere, the revamped price of the 2018 ‌Mac mini‌ models starts at $ 599 with a 3.6Mac mini‌ 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, saving $ 100 compared to the original price.

Apple says the certified, refurbished MacBook Air and Mac mini models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned and repackaged, with all manuals and cables in the box. In our opinion, a refurbished Mac is virtually no different from a completely new one. In addition, Apple has a general one-year warranty.

The warranty on a refurbished Mac can be extended to three years from the date of purchase of the refurbished AppleCare +.