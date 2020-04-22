Apple is celebrating Earth Day 2020 with the App Store

Every year on April 22, Earth Day is celebrated to support environmental causes, and during a regular year, Apple launches everything with Earth Day initiatives, green letter logos in Apple retail stores, green T-shirts for employees, Earth Day Apple Watch the challenges and so on.

This year, amid the ongoing health crisis, Apple’s celebrations will be muted as there is no opportunity for in-store celebrations at closed retail stores. Instead, Apple is promoting Earth Day apps in the App Store and shared an Earth TV-themed Apple TV + short film.

Much more than ever, we can see the crucial role we all play in our collective well-being – for humanity and our planet. Apple embraces this every day when we work on clean energy and use less of the world’s resources – and we don’t slow down. # EarthDay2020

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook), April 22, 2020

Today’s ‌App Store‌ features several Earth Days showcasing a wide range of applications focused on the environment.

For example, in the “From Home” category, Apple highlights the Ecosia app, which allows you to plant trees with searches, and the Poshmark app, which allows you to buy used clothes. They help the Happy Cow app to find plant-based food options, as well as the Green Kitchen app filled with vegetarian recipes.

The “Connecting to Nature” section offers apps to learn about the local flora and fauna using camera images, while the Disney + section introduces new Disneynature movies about elephants, dolphins and penguins.

There is a “Discover the Deep Sea” section in today’s ‌App Store‌ that highlights Apple’s Arcade game, “Beyond Blue,” which is described as an open world adventure where players take on the role of Mirai, a marine biologist who it discovers countless ocean lives.

Last Friday, Apple released a new short film, Earth Day, narrated by Meryl Streep. “Here We Are: Notes on Life on Earth” teaches children about the wonders of the planet.

Apple hasn’t yet shared other Earth Day-themed features this year, and unfortunately, for most people who are socially distant and staying inside, Apple has decided not to pose an operational challenge to ppApple Watch‌ owners. It’s not yet clear whether Earth Day-themed features will appear on Apple’s weekend.

This year, we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day worldwide, and Earth Day 2020 is the theme of climate change.