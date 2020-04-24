Apple is our best IT hardware choice: Morgan Stanley

Apple (AAPL) – Get Report has an attractive setting in its latest earnings report on Thursday, with the tech giant likely to provide a better-than-expected revenue guide for the June quarter, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty wrote in a note on Thursday evening.

Huberty based his assessment on the activity of the Chinese factory by returning to normal levels and the production of the iPhone trying to anticipate the estimates. Along with a solid budget and the expected iPhone 5G as a short-term catalyst later this year, Huberty has named Apple its best choice in the IT hardware space. Morgan Stanley maintains an overweight rating on the stock and a $ 298 price target.

Apple stocks rose 1% to $ 277.85 on Friday morning.

Huberty noted that since the market peaked on February 19, Apple’s stock has fallen only 6% from a much steeper drop for other IT hardware and S&P 500 stocks in general. He attributed this to several factors, including the fact that Apple withdrew early March quarterly guidelines, allowing for more realistic expectations, the expected launch of new iPhone 5G later this year, promoting updates, high loyalty rates. of customers, a strong return between dividend payments and share repurchases and continued demand from retail investors.

“We do not expect any of these factors to change after Apple’s earnings report on Thursday next night and therefore believe that Apple will continue to benefit from a flight to quality, age-old winners in what is arguably the most uncertain market environment further. a decade, “Huberty wrote.

Huberty noted that he expects the March quarter results to be largely a non-factor given that the company’s supply chain outages are well known, and he also said that the June quarter guidelines will likely exceed forecasts below Morgan Stanley’s consent.

“Although there is a small risk that Apple will not drive for the June quarter, we believe that the most likely result is that Apple will drive a wider range than normal, and recent data give us the confidence that the midpoint of the range will Management’s revenue orientation is likely to beat our forecast of $ 46.7 billion against a consensus of $ 51.4 billion, “wrote Huberty.

Huberty also expects Apple to increase its share buyback authorization by at least $ 75 billion and increase its dividend by a single to medium-high percentage.

