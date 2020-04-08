Apple is releasing an additional update for macOS Catalina 10.15.4 using FaceTime Bug Fix

Two weeks after the release of the MacOS Catalina 10.15.4 update, Apple released the MacOS Catalina 10.15.4 update, with screen-time communication limitations and real-time Apple Music lyrics.

An update to ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4 can be downloaded for free from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in System Preferences.

The new software introduces a fix that prevented Macs running ‌macOS Catalina‌ version 10.15.4 from answering FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 or earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.

Apple says it also fixes an issue with Office 365 accounts, fixes an issue that causes the USB-C port to stop responding, and fixes an issue that caused the 2020 MacBook Air to crash during Setup Assistant or the 4K when connecting or disconnecting. 5K display. The full release note for this update is as follows:

KiegészítőMacOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4 add-on improves the stability and security of your Mac.

– Fixes an issue where Macs running ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4 could not participate in ‌FaceTime‌ calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 or earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.

– Resolves an issue in which you may receive multiple password requests for an Office 365 account

– Fixes an issue where ‌MBookBook Air (Retina, 13 inch, 2020) may crash in Setup Assistant or when you disconnect and reconnect a 4K or 5K external display.

– Resolves an issue in which the Mac’s USB-C port does not respond

‌MacOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4 may be one of the latest updates to the updatesmacOS Catalina‌ operating system as Apple switches to MacOS 10.16, which has not yet had a name.