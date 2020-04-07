Apple is releasing iOS and iPadOS version 13.4.1 with a fix for FaceTime Bug

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1, minor updates coming in two weeks after iOS and iPadOS 13.4 release, the main updates being iCloud folder sharing, the new Mail toolbar, keypad support for iPad and more many other.

Updates for iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.4.1 are available on all supported devices on the wireless device in Settings. To access updates, go to Settings> General> Software Update.

The update addresses an issue that prevented devices running iOS 13.4 from participating in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 or earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 or earlier. It also fixes an error in the setup application that allows you to select Bluetooth from the Quick Actions menu on the Home screen.

Shortly after the release of iOS 13.4 and macOS 10.15.4, the ‌FaceTime‌ release was discovered, which prevented these updates on iPhones, iPads, and Macs from running ‌FaceTime‌ calls from older devices that could not update példáuliPad‌ 2, third generation PiPad‌, iPhone 4S, the first generation ‌iPad‌ mini and the fifth generation iPod touch.

It wasn’t clear if the problem was caused by a bug or intentional, but a fix in today’s update clarifies that Apple didn’t want to remove the ability for devices running iOS 13.4 to communicate with older devices. Full note about updating iOS 13.4.1:

IOS 13.4.1 includes bug fixes for the iPhone.

– Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in ‌FaceTime‌ calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 or earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 or earlier.

– The error is handled by the Settings application, where Bluetooth cannot be selected from the Quick Actions menu on the Home screen.

The ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.1 update fixes the same two issues, but also fixes a third bug that prevents the flashlight from turning on after new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models if the Lamp button in the Control Center or the Lock screen It touched.

IOS 13.4.1 may be one of the latest updates to the iOS 13 operating system as Apple prepares to migrate to iOS 14. However, there will be at least one more update as Apple is already in beta testing for iOS 13.4.5.

.