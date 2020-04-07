Apple is said to be targeting WWDC for in-ear headphones, with the new ‘AirPods X’ coming out later this year

Apple-branded earphone rumors have been circulating for a long time, with the latest rumors mentioning an “AirPods Pro Lite” app that may also be in the works, and Twitter interface Jon Prosser’s recent intrusion on Apple’s rumors a little more detail about what to expect. for these products.

Current Beats Studio3 Wireless and BeatsX

Over the ear, Prosser says Apple is aiming for a June WWDC debut, priced at about $ 350, and will be in the range of Beats Studio3 and Bose 700 headphones. According to Prosser, the Apple codename for these headphones is B515, which is the same as the leaked icons for advanced headphones found in an iOS 14 version last month.

As for the “irAirPods Pro‌ Lite” previously rumored by DigiTimes, Prosser says what he’s heard is probably called the “AirPods X,” which is due to launch in September-October. According to him, these would be similar to the current BeatsX earphones, which are aimed at the sports market. It doesn’t exactly say if the ‘AirPods’ X would have a cord between the earphones like the BeatsX. He also said that the ‘AirPods’ X, codenamed B517, will cost around $ 200, which is twice the price of BeatsX.

Are you ready for this? 👀

Apple earphones

Code name: B515

(Think Beats 700)

$ 350

Its purpose is WWDC

AirPods‌ X

Code name: B517

For sports / running

(think Beats X)

~ $ 200

Target: September / October

☝️ DigiTimes probably thought “AirsPods Pro Lite”

Ultimate goal: phasing out Beats 🤫

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser), 7 April 2020

In general, Prosser believes that Apple’s ultimate goal is to phase out the Beats brand, as these new Apple headphones are similar to existing Beats products. This takes time as Beats offers a fairly extensive selection of headphones, including the fairly new Beats Solo Pro and the Powerbeats series, which has seen a number of recent updates.

.