Apple is said to have acquired NextVR for $ 100 million

Apple plans to acquire California-based virtual reality company NextVR in a deal worth $ 100 million, the 9to5Mac reported over the weekend.

NextVR is a company that combines virtual reality in sports, music and entertainment and offers a VR experience to watch live events on VR headphones from PlayStation, HTC, Oculus, Google, Microsoft and other manufacturers.

NextVR has partnered with the NBA, Wimbledon, Fox Sports, WWE and other companies, according to data from the NextVR website. NextVR has more than 40 patents, some of which are related to the promotion of video streaming, which may be of interest to Apple.

The California-based Orange County company has struggled in recent years with failing to secure funding for the C Series in 2019, resulting in a 40% headcount reduction.

Although Apple has not yet completed the acquisition or confirmed its plans to acquire NextVR, 9to5Mac says it is a shell company founded this year that is thought to be taking over most of NextVR’s engineers. NextVR employees also claimed they needed to move from Southern California to Cupertino.

Over the past few years, rumors have indicated that Apple is exploring several augmented, virtual and mixed reality headset options and running some AR / VR headset project at work.

A smart glasses concept

Most of the rumors have been linked to augmented reality “smart glasses” that would work as an iPhone accessory, but there are also rumors that they were working on a much more powerful VR headset that would have an 8K display for all eyes and would be unconnected. from your computer or smartphone.

Apple seems to be working on more than one AR / VR project, but that’s hard to say, as there was undoubtedly a lot of prototype design. According to current rumors, the AR / VR headset will be available as early as 2021.