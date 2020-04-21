Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ feature expands to Chicago

Apple this week expanded Apple Maps ’“ Overview ”feature to include Chicago, the newest metropolitan city that acquires 3D street-level imagery to compete with Google Street View.

Justin O’Beirne has documented in detail the extension of Look Around to Chicago, noting that this will increase the number of Look Around metropolitan areas to ten. The most recent, pre-weekly expansion came into being in February, when Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

As O’Beirne notes, while Look Around covers only 0.3% of the U.S. land area, it covers 13.8% of the U.S. population. This is still far from Google’s almost ubiquitous Street View coverage, although it compared the Look Around image favorably to Street View in terms of image quality and smooth transitions as you navigate.

In areas where it is available around the View, a binoculars icon will appear in the upper right corner of ppApple Maps‌. When you tap this icon, a street-level view appears in a card overlay at the top of the screen, which can be expanded to a full-screen view. Look Around also appears in the search results for the supported city, under the Airport and Directions buttons.

Surprisingly, Apple’s Look Around feature takes precedence over the largest cities in the United States in order to cover most people as effectively as possible. O’Beirne notes that eight of the ten Look Around areas belong to the country’s ten largest urban areas. . The two outside sites, Las Vegas and Honolulu, are major tourist destinations and therefore major destinations.

O’Beirne includes much more in his blog post about enlargement, including some predictions about which cities may be nearby to view around the View.