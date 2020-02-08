Apple may be about to launch a new Apple TV | Tech / gadgets

Little is known about the possible model. – Apple picture

NEW YORK, Oct. 6 / PRNewswire / – The latest beta software for the Apple TV operating system has been reported to contain evidence of unannounced hardware.

About three years after Apple announced the fifth generation of Apple TV, the first 4K version of the device, the company launched a beta version for tvOS developers, which includes references to a new, currently unannounced Apple TV.

According to 9to5Mac, the code in beta version 13.4 refers to “a new Apple TV with the code name” T1125 “, while the current Apple TV 4K is referred to as” J105a “and the HD model as” J42d “. The letter “T” at the beginning indicates that this is an internal model, probably a prototype that has not yet been fully completed. “

Although little is reported about T1125, it is believed that the same hardware is used as for the A12 and A13 bionic chips. The fifth generation model uses an A10 Fusion processor.

Updating the chip improves the overall performance of the device, especially the performance of games on the Apple Arcade platform that was launched last year.

Although the company has not commented on the launch of a new generation Apple TV, it is possible to appear at the spring hardware event that Apple usually hosts from year to year. – AFP Relax News