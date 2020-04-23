Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TV. The acquisition method is as follows

Apple Music is now available on some Samsung TVs, giving another example of how iPhone makers have made the service available on rival devices.

Samsung said Thursday that people will now be able to access Apple’s streaming music service via Samsung’s smart TV models manufactured in 2018-2020. People must first download the Apple Music app from Samsung’s Smart TV app store. Spotify and Tidal.

Samsung said smart TV owners who signed up for Apple Music will have three months of free access. Apple Music costs $ 9.99 a month, $ 4.99 for students, and $ 14.99 for families of up to 6 people.

To date, Apple Music has not been available on rival corporate internet-connected televisions. Instead, people who wanted to listen to Apple Music on their TVs had to use the Apple TV digital media player device.

Apple is making apps and services available on third-party devices to accelerate the growth of its services business. For example, in 2017, longtime rival Microsoft said it could get Apple’s iTunes music player from the Windows online app store.

Apple TV, Apple’s TV streaming service, is already available on select Samsung TVs. It’s unclear if Apple Music will debut on non-Samsung televisions.

