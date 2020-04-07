Apple Music is paying a $ 50 million down payment to make sure independent labels pay for the performers

Apple Music today told independent record labels it will launch a $ 50 million prepaid royalty fund to ensure artists are paid amid the current pandemic.

In letters sent to record labels seen and shared by Rolling Stone, Apple stated that livelihoods were at stake and that it “wants to help.”

These are difficult times for the music industry worldwide. Livelihoods are at stake and the sources of income on which our industry relies overnight are to be reckoned with. Apple has a deep, decades-long history of music, and we’re proud to work closely with the world’s best publishers and artists. We want to help.

Apple Music‌ today announces the creation of an additional fund of $ 50 million, which can be achieved as an advance on future royalties for independent labels to help them pay for artists and sustain operations.

The royalties are offered to independent labels directly from the Apple Music‌ distribution store who meet the minimum quarterly threshold of $ 10,000 in Apple Music revenue. Any down payment is based on the label’s past earnings and is refundable against the label’s future earnings. This offer follows in good faith that labels manage funds for artists and labeling operations based on financial needs.

Advance label agreements will be posted on April 10 in iTunes Connect, the Agreements, Tax and Banking module. To receive the down payment, you must accept the Royalty Advance agreement and appear before May with the latest “Apple Music” distribution agreement. 2020. 8, 11:59 PDT.

We hope that together we can help stability for artists by maintaining a sustainable and vibrant music sector. If you have any further questions, please contact us.

According to Rolling Stone, the music industry has run into difficulties in recent months as live music has been suspended and many concert tours and major music festivals have been postponed or canceled. Music streaming has also slowed, and performers are pushing back album release dates.