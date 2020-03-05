[apple,-netflix-pull-out-of-south-by-southwest-competition-amid-coronavirus-outbreak]



The symbol of U.S. technologies firm Apple is observed at a branch business in Basel, Switzerland March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) – Apple Inc and Netflix Inc claimed they have been pulling out of the South by Southwest new music and tech competition to be held afterwards this thirty day period, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. dying toll from coronavirus bacterial infections rose to 11 on Wednesday and California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide crisis amid the nation’s most significant outbreak.

Facebook Inc had mentioned previously this week it would not take part in the pageant.

Associates of the celebration did not quickly react to a ask for for comment.

Organizers of the South by Southwest tunes and tech competition, set to be held in Austin, Texas, had explained very last thirty day period the function would continue as prepared irrespective of “a handful” of cancellations related to the virus.

The outbreak has disrupted other tech conferences and gatherings, which includes the Cellular Planet Congress in Barcelona and Google’s yearly developer event, Google I/O. Businesses have also changed their work and travel options.

IBM explained on Wednesday its developer meeting ‘IBM Think 2020’ would be an on the internet party and get place from May well 5-seven.

The firm mentioned it has issued new journey limits via the stop of March.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Enhancing by Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi)