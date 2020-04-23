Apple now has an official TikTok account, but hasn’t released any videos yet

Apple appears to have created an official account in TikTok, a popular social networking app designed for a platform that allows users to share short videos.

You can access your Apple account on the TikTok website with your @apple username and the TikTok app. So far, Apple has not put a video in the account.

In recent years, Apple has become more active on social networks, shared images on Instagram, and introduced Apple support and service accounts on Twitter. Apple also has an official account on Twitter that was used to allow people to sign up for notifications on event days, but there is no tweet.

It is not clear how Apple intends to use your TikTok account. The account can be used to share Shot On iPhone videos, just like on Instagram, or it can simply be a placeholder account. As the 9to5Mac points out, Apple has already displayed ads on TikTok, so your account can be linked to your advertising efforts as well.

Apple TikTok account

TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media app, has become increasingly popular over the past year and has been downloaded more than a billion times.

Users can share short music videos or short-loop videos that other TikTok users can watch, and it has simple editing tools to sync music to video clips, which has thrown users on it.

. [TagsToTranslate] Apple [s] Rumors