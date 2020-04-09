Apple Pay’s express transit feature is already supported by 275 Chinese cities

Starting today, iPhone China users can set up their T-Union cards for Express Transit, Apple’s contactless transit payment system. The new support is the result of a partnership between Apple and China’s T-Union, a contactless transit card currently located in 275 Chinese cities.

Express Transit is an Apple Pay service that allows users to pay fares by sliding payiPhone‌ or Apple Watch on the turntable without first unlocking their devices with a Face ID, Touch ID or access code.



Set up Express Transit using Apple Pay using your iPhone and Apple Watch

Express Transit has already been in use in Beijing and Shanghai thanks to integration with local transit cards, but the new partnership between Apple and China’s T-Union is essentially extending Express Transit nationwide.

Apple has a website that it updates with countries and regions that support the feature. Currently, other destinations include London with London for London (TfL), New York City with Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) terminals, and Japan with all forms of transit that accept Suica.

This article, “Support for Apple Pay Express Transit Service in 275 Chinese Cities,” first appeared on MacRumors.com.

