Apple purchases Irish voice technology company Voysis to help improve Siri

Voysis, an Irish company that has developed technology to help digital voice assistants understand natural language better, has been acquired by Apple.

No financial details of the deal, which was first reported by Bloomberg News on Friday evening, have been released. Analysts said Voysis technology would likely be used by the tech giant to help improve the company’s virtual assistant, Siri.

“(Apple) buys small tech companies from time to time, and we usually don’t discuss our goal or our plans.” the Cupertino-based company said in a brief statement.

The Voysis deal comes just months after Google acquired another Irish tech start-up, Pointy, as part of a $ 160 million deal.

This represents another big payday for Irish tech veteran Noel Ruane of Polaris Partners, who led an $ 8 million Series A round of funding for Voysis in 2017, and who also supported Pointy.

Mr. Ruane, former executive at IDA Ireland, is co-founder of Voysis and sits on its executive chairman. He was instrumental in the creation of Dogpatch Labs in Dublin while Polaris supported a number of Irish technology companies, including Boxever Logentries and Profitero.

Voysis was founded in 2012 by Peter Cahill, who had previously spent 15 years researching speech technology and neural network research. The company has developed a voice recognition platform driven by natural language instructions and highly efficient search capabilities to recognize and respond to users’ voice commands.

The company’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been used primarily by companies that wanted to build their own voice-activated apps and assistants independent of those provided by tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Google.

Voysis, which also has offices in Boston and Edinburgh, successfully completed a major coup in 2018 by convincing one of Google’s most famous engineers to join the company. Ian Hodson, former voice chief for the tech giant, was in charge of his text-to-speech program and provided essential information on Google Maps, Google Assistant and Android voice, before joining Voysis.

Voysis’ latest public accounts, which cover 2018, show that it has accumulated losses of 6.7 million euros.

The acquisition is Apple’s second deal this week after also acquiring the Dark Sky weather app, also for an undisclosed amount.