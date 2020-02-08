Apple releases new Memoji update for iOS 13.4 beta update

Apple has just released a number of new memojis. Now you can send your friends a personalized eye-roll emoji the next time they say something stupid.

As part of the beta version of iOS 13.4, Apple has introduced a number of new memojis for use in iMessage, FaceTime and other apps that support the existing keyboard function Hype Beast.

Nine new stickers were released as part of the beta update, including: Screaming in Fear, Partyhorn, Rolling Ryes, face with steam, folded hands, gesturing with No, person with a tipping hand, smiling face with three hearts and person behind a computer ( That has very easy joe from you vibes).

So you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to personalizing your messages with memojis.

Now you can send your best buddy a simple but effective feast for the eyes if he ignores your advice and continues to meet a fuckboy, or you can personalize the heart emoji to give your loved one a personal touch.

At the moment, the Memojis are only available as part of the beta test, but hopefully they will be available on all iOS devices shortly, so you can send your friends to a party with Memoji to refresh them before a night out on the town.

If you want to test the new Memojis before anyone else, you can sign up on the Apple Beta Test website Here, But be warned, Apple recommends that you only run the beta test on a secondary device, such as an iPad or a second iPhone, not on your primary device.

Image:

Apple / Memojis