Apple releases Safari Technology Preview 104 with bug fixes and performance fixes

Apple today released a new update to Safari Technology Preview, Apple’s experimental browser, first introduced four years ago in March 2016. Apple has designed Safari Technology Preview to test whether features can be built into future releases of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview 104 includes extensive bug fixes and performance fixes for Web Inspector, Web API, CSS, Web Animations, Intersection Observer, Media, WebRTC, WebAuthn, and Safari extensions.

The new Safari Technology Preview update is the latest version of the Mac operating system available for both macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina, released in October 2019.

The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Mac App Store software update mechanism to anyone who has downloaded the browser. The full release note for this update is available at Safari Technology Preview.

Apple aims to use Safari Technology Preview to gather feedback from developers and users about the browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with your existing Safari browser, and although designed for developers, you don’t need a developer account to download.

Leaker says the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will arrive next month

Apple will unveil a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in May, codenamed J223, based on contributions from YouTuber and executive Jon Prosser. Note: This is an upgrade to the current 13 ”, so upgrading to a larger 14” display is a great option – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser), April 4, 2020 Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models plans to release. with scissor keyboard …

IOS 14 Home screen can offer widgets, wallpaper customization

For the first time, iOS 14 may offer home screen widgets and wallpaper customization for 9to5Mac and Twitter user DongleBookPro.

Apple is said to be working on implementing widgets that can be moved freely, such as icons on the home screen of the iPhone and iPad, for the very first time. The service is said to be codenamed “avocado” and no further details are available. It was also …

More links to Apple’s upcoming cheap iPhone will appear Online

Further links to Apple’s upcoming low-cost iPhone have appeared on the Internet, one on the Chinese e-commerce website and the other on Verizon’s smartphone trading site.

Detecting the MySmartPrice tech blog, Chinese retailer JD.com has released Apple’s so-called “iPhone 9” placeholder, which contains tiny images of a veiled smartphone, but except that there is no particularly revealing …

The New York Times, IFTTT, medium and other applications will apply to log in to Apple before the June 30 deadline

Apps with the sign-in feature, including The New York Times, IFTTT, Medium, and others, will continue to use the Apple feature to secure Apple sign-in before the June 30 deadline. To support this feature, the deadline for these applications was recently. extended from 30 April.

Apple’s sign-in, first introduced in iOS 13, allows users to create accounts for apps and websites using Apple ID. …

Some users who experience a system crash on macOS 10.15.4, especially with large file transfers

A significant number of Mac users crash regularly after upgrading to macOS Catalina 10.15.4 released a few minutes ago.

The crashing problem seems to be most significant when users try to transfer large files. In a forum post, SoftRAID described an error in the issue and stated that it is working with Apple engineers to fix MacOS 10.15.5, or …

Apple is releasing iOS and iPadOS version 13.4.1 with a fix for FaceTime Bug

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1, minor updates coming in two weeks after iOS and iPadOS 13.4 release, the main updates being iCloud folder sharing, the new Mail toolbar, keypad support for iPad and more many other.

Updates for iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.1 are available on all supported devices on the wireless device in Settings. To access updates, go to Settings> General …

Key Stories: Apple leaks iPhone SE and AirTags, Apple buys Dark Sky and more

With the calendar dragging on until this week in April, we’ve once again seen a number of leaks and rumors, notably Apple itself, which includes some references to a long-rumored product: a new budget iPhone SE and AirTags battery trackers.

Subscribe to MacRumors YouTube to watch more videos. Apple has also acquired the popular weather app, Dark Sky, while the Amazon Prime Video app now allows …

Apple is said to be targeting WWDC for in-ear headphones, with the new ‘AirPods X’ coming out later this year

Apple-branded earphone rumors have been circulating for a long time, with the latest rumors mentioning an “AirPods Pro Lite” app that may also be in the works, and Twitter interface Jon Prosser’s recent intrusion on Apple’s rumors a little more detail about what to expect. for these products.

Current Beats Studio3 Wireless and BeatsX over the ear, …

