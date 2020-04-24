Apple says recently discovered iOS mail vulnerabilities are not an immediate threat, but there is a fix at work

Apple has responded to a recent report on vulnerabilities discovered in the iOS Mail application and says the issues do not pose a direct risk to users.

Earlier this week, San Francisco-based cyber security company ZecOps said it discovered two zero-day vulnerabilities in Apple’s stock of iPhones and iPads.

One vulnerability is said to allow an attacker to remotely infect iOS devices by sending emails that consume large amounts of memory. Another solution may allow remote code execution. Successful exploitation of the vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to leak, modify, or delete a user email, ZecOps claimed.

However, in the next statement, Apple underestimated the severity of the problems, which was passed on to several media outlets.

“Apple takes all security threats seriously. We have thoroughly reviewed the researcher’s report and, based on the information provided, have concluded that these issues do not pose a direct risk to our users. The researcher identified three issues in Mail, but in themselves. they are not sufficient to circumvent the security protection of the iPhone and iPad and we have found no evidence that these have been used against customers.These potential issues will be addressed in a software update soon.We appreciate our collaboration with security researchers to help users stay safe and secure. crediting the researcher for their assistance. “

The vulnerabilities affect all software versions between iOS 6 and iOS 13.4.1. ZecOps said Apple has fixed vulnerabilities in the latest beta version of iOS 13.4.5, which will be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, ZecOps recommends using a third-party email application, such as Gmail or Outlook, that is obviously unaffected.