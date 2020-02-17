[apple-says-will-not-meet-up-with-revenue-advice-for-march-quarter-thanks-to-coronavirus-outbreak]



FILE Image: The Apple Inc. symbol is found hanging at the entrance to the Apple retail store on fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Picture

February 17, 2020

(Reuters) – Apple Inc claimed on Monday that it will not fulfill its revenue guidance for the March quarter because of to the coronavirus outbreak impacting both equally creation and demand in China.

The business said that even with the actuality that its productions services in China have re-opened, they are ramping up slower than envisioned.

The business experienced forecast $63 billion to $67 billion in profits for the quarter ending in March, forward of estimates of $62.4 billion.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru Enhancing by Sonya Hepinstall)