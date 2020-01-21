Apple sells emotions and not just products: Louis Houdart, Group CEO, Creative Capital

At the beginning of the Year of the Rat, advertising creatives from across Asia offer their favorite Chinese New Year campaigns as we celebrate the best Christmas work and hear their views on what the best in class are.

As a Frenchman, I lived in Greater China for over 20 years. I feel very comfortable here.

And living in a vast country like China means that most people work far from home. As a Frenchman living in China, I can refer to the festive season here when people want to celebrate it with the family. The festive season is always associated with long journeys home and childhood memories, which are prepared according to secret recipes by grandma for specialties from the hometown that taste better and better at home.

These values ​​are obviously very deeply rooted in Chinese culture, but also in French culture, where food and family are extremely important.

Some cultural customs can be very specific to some locations, but I found Apple’s “The Bucket” campaign nice and touching. We managed to be very local, with very touching universal values.

Everyone who works and is far from home knows this feeling when he returns to his grandparents or parents and hurries to the fridge and looks forward to the first family dinner with popular dishes on the tables without having to request anything.

It also manages to be timeless and relevant yesterday, today and tomorrow.

The campaign has a deep emotional connection that touches memories of childhood. It was a huge success, not only in China, but also overseas with almost three million views on YouTube … and all without ever showing the product.

Apple again proves that it is a real lifestyle brand that sells emotions and not just products.

Louis Houdart, Group Chief Executive Officer of Creative Capital

