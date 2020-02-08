Apple Sentences $ 41 Million for Slowing Older iPhones

A court in France fined technology giant Apple a fine of 25 million euros for deliberately slowing down older iPhone models without making it clear to consumers.

It has long been rumored that Apple is secretly slowing down older cell phones to encourage frustrated consumers to switch to newer, faster models.

In 2017, the company admitted that it is actually dealing with this practice, but for battery life reasons, rather than encouraging customers to upgrade.

They said lithium-ion batteries in phones can deliver less power as they age, which can lead to performance issues and accidental shutdowns.

A software update for iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone SE has been introduced to improve battery performance. Reddit users later confirmed this practice by testing their phone batteries.

Earlier this week, Apple was fined by France’s competition and consumer protection officer for “having committed the crime of misleading business practices”.

IPhone users were said to “not be informed that installing iOS updates (10.2.1 and 11.2) could slow down their devices.”

Apple has reportedly agreed to pay the fine and will post a notice on its French-language website for a month.

Since 2017, the company has implemented the same process on different iPhone 6, 7, 8 and X models.

