Apple shares the worksheet with 30 iPad activities for kids

Apple’s education team today debuted 30 activities for children and families that have made ongoing efforts to support home learning while many school children conduct classes remotely.

In a downloadable or printable PDF format, the suggestions include a number of activities that can be done with the built-in features of your iPad or iPhone.

We know that parents juggle a lot in this challenging time. Apple’s education team has fun ways to make kids everywhere. #CreativityForKids https://t.co/hWIrWeSqGG

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook), April 9, 2020

Activities include capturing a video from time to time, recording a photo walk, recording a news interview, personalizing the portrait, seeing the color in the slo-mo video, and emojsifying the mood. The PDF contains different activities for each issue, which you can click to click on a description of an activity. For example, for a photo walk activity:

Choose a color or letter from the sun and take photos around the house and in the yard that starts with that color or that letter. Then put them in a collage or video. Try making a rainbow or fill in the alphabet!

Getting Started: Add photos of each color or letter to your slide in Keynote. Or add each photo to the clips and record your voice by saying the colors or letters.

Apple says these activities are targeted at children from kindergarten to second grade, but can be tailored for the whole family.

Apple also supports home education with a range of distance learning video series designed to help schools and educators distance learning with the built-in features of their device.

. (TagsToTranslate) education