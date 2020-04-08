Apple supplier Foxconn starts making ventilators to fight coronavirus at its Wisconsin plant

Foxconn, the company responsible for assembling most of the world’s Apple Inc. iPhones, helps fight the coronavirus pandemic by developing and manufacturing ventilators in the United States.

Omar Israk, Medtronic PLC’s CEO, told CNBC.

Foxconn confirmed the partnership in a statement on Wednesday but did not say when and where to manufacture the medical devices.

The supply of ventilators needed to treat severe cases of Covid-19 is a serious global shortage. The collaboration between Foxconn and Medtronic covers device design and development. According to Ishraq, the quantities are not quantified and will start production in the next four to six weeks.

Foxconn has been making face masks used to control the spread of the virus in China since February, and its subsidiary, Sharp Corp., began selling them in Japan in late March.

Foxconn’s contract at the Wisconsin plant was extensively signed in late 2017. President Donald Trump, who backed an agreement with state governor Republican Scott Walker, says Foxcon revitalizes US manufacturing and its huge factory hub becomes the “eighth wonder of the world.”

Since then, the factory was originally aimed at manufacturing display panels, but has been accused of delays and turning. The company hired 178 full-time employees by 2018, well below its first year recruitment target.

