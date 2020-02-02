Apple temporarily closes stores in China while the virus breaks out

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Apple is temporarily closing its 42 stores in mainland China, one of its largest markets, as a new virus spreads rapidly and the death toll there increased to 259 on Saturday.

The iPhone maker said in a statement that it would exclude stores, corporate offices and contact centers in China until February 9, “Be careful and based on the latest advice from leading health professionals.”

“Our thoughts are with the people most directly affected by the coronavirus and those who work around the clock to examine and contain it,” the statement said.

Apple’s online shop remains open.

China is the company’s third largest sales market after the United States and Europe. Most iPhones and other devices are also manufactured here. CEO Tim Cook told analysts on Tuesday that the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak will prevent the Cupertino, Calif., Based company from being able to provide more accurate financial performance information in the coming months, after the results for the Christmas business season were far better than those of Investors expected.

This move pushed Apple’s share price to new highs earlier this week, but escalating uncertainty about the situation in China quickly dampened sentiment. Apple shares fell 4% on Friday, trading at $ 309.51.

In a Saturday note, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives predicted that store closures would have a “negligible” impact on Apple, mainly because mainland Chinese consumers can still buy iPhones and other products through online channels. Even if the store closes throughout February, Ives expects Apple’s annual iPhone sales in this region to decrease only about 3%. Apple doesn’t reveal how many iPhones it sells in China, but the company had nearly $ 44 billion in revenue in the country in the past fiscal year.

Cook also said that the company’s contractors in China were forced to postpone the reopening of the factories that closed on New Year’s Day.

Cook said the company is looking for ways to minimize supply disruptions. Some of its suppliers are located in Hubei, the Chinese province, at the center of which the outbreak has been going for more than a week.