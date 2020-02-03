Apple temporarily excludes all China stores

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

The spread of the corona virus has caused Apple to close its headquarters and 42 retail stores in mainland China by February 9, Bloomberg reported on Saturday (February 1).

Apple said the decision was made with great caution and was based on the latest advice from leading health experts. Apple’s online shop will continue to operate.

In addition, the Silicon Valley-based technology group only limits business trips to China to critical situations. Apple also said additional cleaning measures will go into effect and retail worker temperatures will rise.

In its quarterly earnings forecast, Apple stated that it was not sure how the coronavirus could affect its business and referred to the coronavirus as a “recently evolving public health situation” – $ 63-67 billion – due to the possibility that less money will come from mainland China.

The Chinese government extended the Lunar New Year holiday. Residents are asked to stay home to curb the spread of the virus.

“Our thoughts are with the people who are most directly affected by the corona virus and those who work 24/7 to examine and contain it,” said an Apple statement.

Other companies that cease or restrict their business in China include Qantas Airways from Australia, the Philippine low-cost airline Cebu Air, Honda, Nissan and Starbucks.

On Saturday (February 1), there were 2,102 new cases of coronavirus in China, of which 11,953 occurred worldwide, according to the World Health Organization report. Aside from China, 132 cases have been confirmed in 23 other countries. The death toll is 259.

The corona virus is forcing global companies of all categories to cut back on business, close locations, or even shut down for a while. Ford, JP Morgan and Kraft Heinz have all banned China from traveling. Google closes its offices in mainland, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

Despite consumer affinity for instant payments, many states and municipalities use traditional methods such as checks to pay out funds to consumers. In the new Payout report of the state and local governmentPYMNTS speaks to local government representatives in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why the reviews are ongoing and what is required to replace them.