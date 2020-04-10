Apple, the Google team has teamed up to work on COVID-19 contact search technology

As governments and health authorities from around the world work together to find a solution to the Covid-19 pandemic, software developers have invested their efforts creating technical tools to assist in the process. The latest collaboration on the issue is the one between Google and Apple.

Announced today, both Google and Apple will work together to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies “reduce the spread of viruses with privacy and user safety at the heart of design.”

Because Covid-19 is transmitted from close proximity to those who are infected, public health officials have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool that can help control the spread of the virus. Many public health authorities, NGOs and universities around the world are already working to develop contact-seeking technology.

To slow public health officials from expanding # COVID19, Google and @Apple are working on a contact retrieval approach designed with strong controls and protection of users’ privacy. @tim_cook and I are committed to working together on this effort.https: //t.co/T0j88YBcFu

– Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 10, 2020

Apple and Google will unveil a comprehensive solution that includes “operating system level APIs and technology to enable contact monitoring.”

Because the need is urgent, “the plan is to implement this two-step solution while maintaining strong protection around customer privacy,” Apple explained in a press release. Given that Apple is big on privacy, this decision is not surprising in the least.

For starters, come May, both companies will be releasing APIs that will “enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using public health authority applications.” These will be official apps that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Announce that in the coming months, Apple and Google will work to enable a wider Bluetooth-based contact monitoring platform by “incorporating this functionality into core platforms.”

Contact search can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and can be done without compromising user privacy. We are working with @sundarpichai & @Google to help healthcare professionals use Bluetooth technology in a way that also respects transparency and consent. https://t.co/94XlbmaGZV

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 10, 2020

“This is a more powerful solution than APIs,” Apple explained, adding that “it would allow more individuals to participate if they choose to get involved, as well as to interact with the broader ecosystem of applications and government health bodies.”

Apple emphasized that “privacy, transparency and consent are paramount in this effort” and look forward to “building this functionality in collaboration with interested stakeholders.”

“We will openly publish information about our work so that others can analyze it,” Apple said.

Both Apple and Google have released draft technical documentation, including Bluetooth specifications, cryptography specifications, and framework documentation that all app developers on iOS and Android can use to prepare their applications to work across multiple API platforms that Apple and Google will release in May.

