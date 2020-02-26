[apple-to-open-1st-retail-store-in-india-upcoming-calendar-year,-tim-prepare-dinner-suggests]



FILE Picture: A salesman uses his Iphone at a cellular mobile phone shop in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

February 26, 2020

CUPERTINO, California – (Reuters) – Apple Inc will open its 1st actual physical retail store in India in 2021, Main Govt Tim Cook mentioned on Wednesday.

Responding to a issue from a shareholder at Apple’s annual shareholder assembly in Cupertino, California about the company’s designs for India, Cook reported Apple would begin marketing its merchandise on the web in the region this year and will open its 1st Apple-branded shop there up coming calendar year.

“We wanted to get approval from the federal government to go in there ourselves” somewhat than with a domestic lover, Prepare dinner stated. “I do not want anyone else to run the manufacturer for us.”

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in Cupertino, California Modifying by Nick Zieminski)