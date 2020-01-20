Apple TV + renews “Home Before Dark” and “Mythic Quest” before the premieres

January 20 (UPI) – Apple TV + has announced the renewal At home before dark and Mythical search for the second season before the premieres of the first season.

The first three episodes of the mystery At home before dark will be available on April 3rd.

The drama with Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the lake town where her father once lived.

“While she is there, her persistent pursuit of the truth leads her to uncover a cold case that everyone in the city, including her own father, has tried hard to bury,” a summary said.

A dramatic series of mysteries inspired by the reporting of 9-year-old investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak.

The premiere of Home Before Dark is April 3, exclusively on Apple TV + – with a second season just announced. pic.twitter.com/f0oHTzN3Kf – Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 19, 2020

The comedy Mythical search The stars are Rob McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

The video game developer show, which is set to premiere on February 7, was created by it’s always sunny in Philadelphia Employees McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.

The young television department of technology giant Apple previously renewed its newcomer series See. Dickinson. servant. For all of humanity and The morning show,

The morning show Actress Jennifer Aniston won the first SAG Award for an Apple series on Sunday.