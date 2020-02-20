Apple TV’s ReRUN trailer starring Christopher Lloyd

Stonestreet Studios has announced that their most up-to-date element movie ReRUN​, starring Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd (Taxi, Road to Avonlea, Back to the Potential franchise), is set to strike Apple Television on Friday, February 21. You can examine out the trailer for the motion picture in the player beneath, as well as photos in the gallery!

Directed by Alyssa Rallo Bennett and published by Gary O. Bennett, ReRUN is a modern-working day homage to ​It is A Wonderful Lifestyle​ ​that follows George Benson (Christopher Lloyd), an elderly man haunted by the tragic decline of Violet, a wayward woman who handed due to an accident he might have been equipped to avoid. Humoring what he thinks is the youthful creativity of his grandson, George stumbles into an invisible portal hiding in his closet. As he falls ‘to the other side’ and into his young human body, he is equipped to encounter his conflicts and troubles with new perception, exactly where he rides a line in between a temptation to transform the earlier or quite possibly re-imagine it.

“Working on this film was this kind of a meaningful experience, as there are so lots of authentic cross-generational intersections that arrived alive,” reported Alyssa Rallo Bennett. “From Gary’s amazing script to the improvisational operate, I adored operating with this phenomenal cast that reaches throughout generations, from 10-12 months previous Rishon Salters to the ensemble of 20-somethings all set to just take in excess of the sector, and, of system, the ageless Christopher Lloyd.”

The movie received seven awards at the 2019 Los Angeles Film Awards, which include Best Narrative Element, and screened at festivals across the region soon after premiering at the Woodstock Film Competition, the place Rallo Bennett was a finalist for the fest’s prestigious Maverick Award for Directing.

“It was such a thrill to see ReRUN premiere as the closing night time film at the Woodstock Film Pageant and even far more-so to enjoy it future to Mr. Lloyd,” added Gary O. Bennett. “Alyssa, who has received several nominations and awards for directing the movie, took the wide strokes off the web site and orchestrated a narrative that was even extra colorful and gripping than I experienced imagined.”

