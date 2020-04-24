Today is the fifth anniversary of the original Apple Watch, which has become increasingly popular since its introduction in 2015. To celebrate the anniversary of the device, designer Imran Chaudhri, who worked on the original ‌Apple Watch‌ team, shared some interesting trivia about the development on Twitter (via TechCrunch).

Chaudri shared a copy of his original sketch on the ppApple ‌ Home screen in the form of a circular icon, originally called the dock clock. Prior to its introduction, the Digital Touch feature was called electronic touch because it was a “new form of emotional connection”. The “ink” used to draw on the clock face was inspired by Chaudhri’s graffiti days.

here is a reproduction of my original sketch for the home screen. the shape of the circular icon was controlled by the clock, which originally lives in the center of a center called the dock. the crown gave a dimension to the home screen, allowing the layers of ui to be climbed. pic.twitter.com/w2QITncvHl

– Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri), 24 April 2020

The first ‌Apple Watch‌ prototype was built using a sixth-generation iPod Nano, which joins the ‌Apple Watch‌ band and aims to showcase key early ‌Apple Watch‌ features from Siri and the Notification Center.

I built my first prototype on a 6th gen nano connected to this band. I just packed up ios5 and took it off to show the identification team what the notification center and siri are – and what might be in the future. I never had to share it with Steve. we lost him right after ios5. pic.twitter.com/j4JJYNIgIu

– Imran Chaudhri (@imranchaudhri), 24 April 2020

Many other interesting little things were included in Chaudhri’s thoughts:

The butterflies on the face of ppApple Watch‌ Motion were dead when pictures were taken to avoid damaging the live butterflies. Chaudhri is the owner of the blue.

The mechanism of the Loop straps was the evolution of the Velcro speedometer straps worn by Apollo astronauts.

The face of the Solar Watch was created so that Muslims watching Ramadan would quickly notice the position of the sun.

‘Apple Watch’ has undergone several changes over the past five years, from a device that relies entirely on the iPhone to an LTE-equipped watch with its own App Store that can be used instead of the ‘iPhone’.

Over the years, key features have been expanded and refined, with significant leaps in processing performance and health and connectivity features such as the aforementioned LTE capabilities, GPS, ECG functionality, irregular heart rate notifications, fall detection, emergency calls and with a lot more.

In the future, rumors suggest that ppApple Watch‌ will acquire even more useful features, such as monitoring blood oxygen levels and sleep tracking, which will make it even more indispensable than it is today.

