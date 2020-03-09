Apple Watch ready to take on revolutionary new health function that could save your life – BGR – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML24c89510f40d5b3866c9d4232e24da2811%

Thanks to a combination of computer hardware and software, the Apple Watch has become a powerful health and wellness tool for millions of users over the years.

Soon, at least one new and potentially life-saving ability will be added to his feature set: the ability to analyze blood oxygen levels, according to a new report. This is important because low blood oxygen levels can indicate an immediate health emergency.

In recent years, there have been countless stories of how the Apple Watch saves lives, thanks in part to the clock’s heart rate monitor that can detect life-threatening health conditions early on. This is one reason why some insurance companies have decided to go ahead and subsidize the cost of an Apple Watch for their members. Meanwhile, a new report has shed light on even healthier features along these soon-to-reach lines, making it an even more powerful complement to overall user welfare regimes.

According to what it says was an early look at the iOS 14 code, 9to5Mac reports that Apple is bringing at least two potentially new additions per hour. They include an improvement in their ECG element and, more importantly, the ability to analyze the user’s blood oxygen level. The latter is especially important because if those levels are below 80%, it can cause heart and brain damage. Low oxygen saturation in the blood can also lead to emergencies such as cardiac arrest. Accordingly, it is reported that a new notification will be added to the watch along with the launch of this feature, warning the user when their oxygen saturation in the blood is too low.

However, the report is not clear on one crucial aspect of this function’s arrival: the moment. It has not yet been determined whether an entirely new Apple Watch will be needed or whether the feature can be added through a new version of watchOS software.

Unrelated, this new report points to another important health feature to come soon: an improvement in ECG application that will resolve non-inclusive heartbeat readings currently shown when measuring application drops between 100 and 120 beats per minute. This result is currently occurring in the fourth- and fifth-generation clock models. This also follows a watchOS update in recent weeks that fixed another bug, one clock-related that shows no alarm when it detects an abnormal heartbeat in some users. Apple has said that this error only affected wach owners in Iceland, but it should be clear that downloading the latest watchOS update is always recommended, no matter where you live, due to the additional features and security enhancements it brings.

As noted, the Apple Watch is credited with saving dozens of lives at this time (one of the most recent examples mentioned here). And it’s not hard to assume that such stories will continue to multiply once these and other health features are added to Apple’s increasingly popular mobile device.

