Apple Watch sold the entire Swiss industry out … by 10 million units

How Popular Are Apple Watches? Apparently more popular than any Swiss watch company combined.

Alvaro Reyes / Unsplash

Wearing an analog watch is a comforting feeling in 2020: you can read the time without pulling out your phone, being distracted by apps, or extending your “screen time”.

According to a new Strategy Analytics report published on CNBC, Apple Watch 2019 sold more units than the entire Swiss watch industry. And it wasn’t even close.

Apple doesn’t release exact numbers, but the research firm estimates that 30.7 million smartwatches have been shipped, compared to just 21.1 million watches from each Swiss brand. These numbers also play a role in the respective units. According to CNBC, Apple’s sales in its wearable division grew by 27% in 2019, while export figures for Swiss watches fell by 13%.

This is primarily a blow to the pride of the Swiss watch industry, which is equated with the highest quality timepieces in the world, especially because it is only Apple and not other smartwatch manufacturers outside of Switzerland. In addition, Strategy Analytics said it could get worse if no action was taken.

“The window in which Swiss watch brands can influence smartwatches is closing. Swatch, Tissot, TAG Heuer and others may be running out of time, ”the company told CNBC.

Of course, not all watches are created equal, and when these holistic numbers are reduced and the Apple Watch is compared to a brand like Rolex, the story gets more complicated. While Apple is playing the game of scale and technology, Swiss premium brands that focus more on offering watches that are not out of date and can be passed down through generations are more profitable even with higher profit margins.

In other words, don’t count the Swiss yet.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at CNBC