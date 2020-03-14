Apple will close all the stores outside China on the background of karanavirusa flash

Apple closes all its stores outside of Greater China, pasprabuyuchy stop the spread karanavirusa.

Last night (March 13) on the official website of the company CEO Tim Cook made a statement in which he confirmed that the trading company stores will be closed until March 27.

“The most effective way to minimize the risk of transmission – is to reduce the density and maximize the social distance” – Cook wrote. “We are committed to provide excellent service to our customers.”

This step is one of the first in the country closed shopping centers in the US, but the termination of Apple Store is distributed all over the world, except for China.

Cook explained that Apple’s staff “will continue to receive a salary in accordance with the normal activity” during closing time. Employees are also advised to work from home where possible.

“We extended our vacation policy, taking into account the personal and family circumstances, health, created COVID-19 – including recovery from illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory karantyng either leaving the problem of due to the closure of the school children”, – he added .

Affected customers who are looking for support during this downtime, we recommend a visit support.apple.com. Apple Online Store will remain active.

“The global spread COVID-19 affects all of us,” – said Cook. “At Apple, we are in the first place – it is people, and we do what we do in the belief that technology can change lives and in the hope that it can be a valuable tool in this moment.”

Meanwhile, the Apple store in China, recently opened after closing on the background of the initial distribution in the country and coronavirus COVID-nineteenth “I want to thank our team in China for their determination and spirit” – Cook wrote.