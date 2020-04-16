Apple will reopen its first store in South Korea on April 18th

Apple plans to reopen its retail stores, with the only South Korean Apple Store located in Seoul’s Gangnam district.

According to the side of the store, it will open from 12:00. local time on Saturday, April 18th. The next few days will run for a limited time, open at noon and closed at 8 p.m. In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said the deal will focus on support rather than sales when it reopens.

Apple said in a statement that “South Korea has made great strides in the spread of COVID-19,” prompting the company to reopen its Seoul store on April 18th. employees remain healthy. “Apple also said it will initially focus on support rather than sales.

“The focus of the business is on service and support at Genius Barban,” Apple said in a statement on Thursday. “For customers who want to shop, we have a number of options, including ordering online for delivery or picking up at the store.”

Apple’s retail stores outside China have been closed since March 14, when Apple closed all stores amid the global health crisis.

In a March notice to employees, Apple retail manager Deirdre O’Brien said Apple plans to open stores in the first half of April. “We are gradually reopening our stores. At this time, we expect some stores to open in the first half of April, depending on the circumstances of their community,” the employees said.

Apple plans to reopen stores in the U.S. in early May, and the company is likely to reopen stores on a rolling basis over weeks based on local conditions and guidelines.